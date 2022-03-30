Dead Crow Comedy hosting two events to benefit Play It Forward Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dead Crow Comedy Room will play host to a pair of events this weekend to help raise funds for Play It Forward Wilmington, a non-profit which takes new and used musical instruments and gifts them to children.

On Friday, April 1, Dead Crow will host two comedy shows. At the 7 p.m. show, comedians Mat Millner, Steve Marcinowski and Timmy Sherrill will perform. The 9:30 show will feature comedians Chad Fogland, Jack Nelson and Bridget Callahan.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $20 for VIP for each show.

On Sunday, April 3, the venue will host an all-day music event. Doors open at 1 p.m. with bands starting at 2.

Scheduled to perform are:

School of Rock

Free Drinks the band

Audiomelt

The Swellians

Hyperloops

Cool Jerk

Jared Cline

Cary Benjamin

For Sunday’s event, admission is free for all kids under 16. All other tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show.

Advanced tickets for both events can be found here.

