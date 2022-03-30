Senior Connect
Dead Crow Comedy hosting two events to benefit Play It Forward Wilmington

The comedy venue will host two comedy shows Friday and a music event Sunday.
The comedy venue will host two comedy shows Friday and a music event Sunday.(Dead Crow Comedy Room)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dead Crow Comedy Room will play host to a pair of events this weekend to help raise funds for Play It Forward Wilmington, a non-profit which takes new and used musical instruments and gifts them to children.

On Friday, April 1, Dead Crow will host two comedy shows. At the 7 p.m. show, comedians Mat Millner, Steve Marcinowski and Timmy Sherrill will perform. The 9:30 show will feature comedians Chad Fogland, Jack Nelson and Bridget Callahan.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $20 for VIP for each show.

On Sunday, April 3, the venue will host an all-day music event. Doors open at 1 p.m. with bands starting at 2.

Scheduled to perform are:

  • School of Rock
  • Free Drinks the band
  • Audiomelt
  • The Swellians
  • Hyperloops
  • Cool Jerk
  • Jared Cline
  • Cary Benjamin

For Sunday’s event, admission is free for all kids under 16. All other tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show.

Advanced tickets for both events can be found here.

