Dead Crow Comedy hosting two events to benefit Play It Forward Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dead Crow Comedy Room will play host to a pair of events this weekend to help raise funds for Play It Forward Wilmington, a non-profit which takes new and used musical instruments and gifts them to children.
On Friday, April 1, Dead Crow will host two comedy shows. At the 7 p.m. show, comedians Mat Millner, Steve Marcinowski and Timmy Sherrill will perform. The 9:30 show will feature comedians Chad Fogland, Jack Nelson and Bridget Callahan.
Tickets are $10 for general admission and $20 for VIP for each show.
On Sunday, April 3, the venue will host an all-day music event. Doors open at 1 p.m. with bands starting at 2.
Scheduled to perform are:
- School of Rock
- Free Drinks the band
- Audiomelt
- The Swellians
- Hyperloops
- Cool Jerk
- Jared Cline
- Cary Benjamin
For Sunday’s event, admission is free for all kids under 16. All other tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show.
Advanced tickets for both events can be found here.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.