Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Coalition of 44 Attorneys General press TikTok and Snapchat on parental controls and content moderation

Law enforcement say the post was shared through social media.
Law enforcement say the post was shared through social media.(wwbt)
By J. Boulet
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A coalition of 44 attorneys general signed a letter Monday asking Snapchat and TikTok to increase their parental control capabilities.

The coalition lead by Attorneys General Josh Stein and Lynn Fitch explains that Snapchat and TikTok in particular do not allow access from external parental control apps and have inconsistent moderation. They cite a Wall Street Journal report which found that the app’s “For You” page can send users down “rabbit holes” which contain sexually explicit and drug-related content.

As the WSJ explains, while other platforms typically recommend content based on who the user is following, TikTok uses an algorithm to track the topics and types of videos which the user lingers on. TikTok does moderate its content, but the WSJ report found the moderation to be inconsistent, and that some disturbing videos remain on the platform long enough to be seen by hundreds or thousands of people.

The algorithm sends people down rabbit holes in their For You pages based on what they spend the most time with, and that remains true whether the content is comedy sketches and relatable memes or teenagers venting their depressive or suicidal thoughts to other teens. Due to the sheer amount of content on TikTok, moderators take longer to reach videos with fewer views.

Meanwhile, some TikTok moderators have spoken out about negative experiences at their jobs and exposure to explicit and violent content.

Per the coalition’s letter, “Often, the displayed sexual content can be extreme and has the potential to be harmful in a number of different ways. Content depicting abusive sexual relationships can seriously harm a child’s view of a healthy relationship and can help perpetuate domestic abuse and human trafficking.”

The coalition suggests that the TikTok and Snapchat work with parental control apps and to improve content moderation and parental controls tools in the platforms themselves.

Attorney General Josh Stein said in a press release, “Parents need to be able to take measures to make sure children are safe on social media and help them when there are signs of trouble. I’m proud to lead this group of bipartisan attorneys general to urge social media companies to better protect our kids.”

You can read the full letter below:

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies continue their search Wednesday for a man who jumped in the Cape Fear...
Search continues for man who jumped in the Cape Fear River in downtown Wilmington
Customers say they’re being burned by some solar companies
The deputy's regular patrol vehicle was in the shop, and he was given a K-9 vehicle to use...
WECT Investigates: Suspect detained in K-9 vehicle’s dog cage before escaping with gun, drugs
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Richard Blanton and Kimberly Martinez
UPDATE: Vehicle located in connection with kidnapping; two people wanted still at large

Latest News

Andy Estal, pictured on the right, died of colon cancer on April 27, 2021
Husband honors spouse who died from colon cancer by raising awareness
Hundreds of runners are registered to race in the annual Blue Ribbon Run
Blue Ribbon Run, a colon cancer awareness race, set for Saturday
Gabriel James McDowell
Man found guilty of killing his uncle in Bladen Co.
On Saturday, ACCESS of Wilmington held their annual Miracles in Motion run, where even if there...
ACCESS of Wilmington holds annual Miracles in Motion run
Taleesha Angel Bryant, 22
Columbus County checking station recovers stolen guns, marijuana