CDC drops its COVID warning for cruise travel

Restrictions and guidance related to cruises, boosters, travel masks and more are either easing or moving in that direction. (CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have just dropped its risk assessment of cruise travel.

For more than two years now, health officials have been warning people not to go on a cruise.

However, considering where the U.S. is in the pandemic and since COVID-19 cases on cruise ships have been dropping over the past several weeks, the CDC decided to give it the green light.

Of course, this doesn’t mean there’s no risk.

The CDC said it is better to be vaccinated before going on a cruise and you should research how each cruise line handles public health measures.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

