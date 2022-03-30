Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Cape Fear Museum to host CFPUA presentation on new Sweeney filter system

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum will host a presentation from Carel Vandermeyden of CFPUA about the new filters at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant.

As deputy executive director of treatment and engineering, Vandermeyden will explore how the filters remove contaminants from the water during the free presentation on Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m.

Per a Cape Fear Museum release:

“This summer, Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) will bring new filtration technology online at Wilmington’s Sweeney Water Treatment Plant, already one of the most sophisticated plants in the state. These deep-bed Granular Activated Carbon filters will be highly effective at removing GenX and other PFAS contaminants. Learn from CFPUA staff about our community’s new water treatment technology and the many steps that go into producing drinking water.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies continue their search Wednesday for a man who jumped in the Cape Fear...
Search continues for man who jumped in the Cape Fear River in downtown Wilmington
The deputy's regular patrol vehicle was in the shop, and he was given a K-9 vehicle to use...
WECT Investigates: Suspect detained in K-9 vehicle’s dog cage before escaping with gun, drugs
Richard Blanton and Kimberly Martinez
UPDATE: Vehicle located in connection with kidnapping; two people wanted still at large
Fire crews responded after a semitruck caught fire Tuesday in Wilmington.
Fire crews extinguish semitruck fire off Eastwood Road, driver charged
Damion Desfonds was declared missing on Tuesday, March 29.
Person found following Brunswick County missing person notice

Latest News

Juvenile crime
Juvenile justice partners see heavy caseload from pandemic violence phenomenon
Leaders in Brunswick County plan to update the emergency operations plan for the first time in...
Brunswick County to revamp emergency operations plan
Breweries in the Cape Fear area went head to head at the Battle of the Breweries Blood Drive,...
117 units of blood donated in first annual Battle of the Breweries
Wrightsville Beach Police Department receives new DWI enforcement equipment.
Wrightsville Beach Police Department receives new equipment to crack down on drunk driving
Customers say they’re being burned by some solar companies