Cape Fear Museum to host CFPUA presentation on new Sweeney filter system

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum will host a presentation from Carel Vandermeyden of CFPUA about the new filters at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant.

As deputy executive director of treatment and engineering, Vandermeyden will explore how the filters remove contaminants from the water during the free presentation on Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m.

Per a Cape Fear Museum release:

“This summer, Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) will bring new filtration technology online at Wilmington’s Sweeney Water Treatment Plant, already one of the most sophisticated plants in the state. These deep-bed Granular Activated Carbon filters will be highly effective at removing GenX and other PFAS contaminants. Learn from CFPUA staff about our community’s new water treatment technology and the many steps that go into producing drinking water.”

