Brunswick County to revamp emergency operations plan

Leaders in Brunswick County plan to update the emergency operations plan for the first time in eight years.
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders in Brunswick County plan to update the emergency operations plan for the first time in eight years.

Brunswick County Emergency Operations plans to lay out how crews will respond to disasters like hurricanes or tornadoes.

“I think the ability to bring the entire county under one plan--it puts everything into one location and everybody’s running off of that basic guidance there to ensure that we’re focused on the mission at hand,” said deputy director of emergency management David McIntire.

A lot has happened since the plan was last updated in 2014. Thousands have moved to the area and many new subdivisions and neighborhoods will bring thousands more in the near future. The world has also gone through a pandemic, so leaders want to add new protocols surrounding that emergency to the plan.

We’ve talked about pandemics and we’ve planned but it’s definitely impacted the county and the nation and all over the world,” said Ed Conrow, Brunswick County’s director of emergency services. “We’ll work with our health department partners to look at the plan and see what we need to improve upon.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

