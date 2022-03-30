Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless Brooklyn" premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, in New York.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By JAKE COYLE
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting after a diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech, his family said Wednesday.

In a statement posted on Willis’ Instagram page, the 67-year-old actor’s family announced that Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia and that it is impacting his cognitive abilities.

“As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” read the statement signed by Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” they said. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

There are many potential causes of aphasia. It often occurs after a stroke or head injury, but can also develop gradually due to a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes degenerative damage, like Alzheimer’s disease. It’s treated primarily with speech therapy and learning non-verbal means of communication.

Willis’ family didn’t divulge what caused his aphasia. Representatives for the actor declined to comment.

The news about Willis, one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, immediately spread online as fans reacted. His four-decade career has amassed more than $5 billion in box office worldwide,

Willis had been working steadily and frequently. Renowned for films like “Die Hard,” “Pulp Fiction” and “The Sixth Sense,” Willis has in recent years churned out straight-to-video thrillers. Last year, he starred in a staggering eight films. Most came and went quietly, including titles like “Cosmic Sin,” “Out of Death” and “Deadlock.”

Most recently, Willis starred in February’s “Gasoline Alley” and “A Day to Die,” released in early March. Willis has already shot at least six more films due out in 2022 and 2023, including “Die Like Lovers,” “Corrective Measures” and “The Wrong Place.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies continue their search Wednesday for a man who jumped in the Cape Fear...
Search continues for man who jumped in the Cape Fear River in downtown Wilmington
The deputy's regular patrol vehicle was in the shop, and he was given a K-9 vehicle to use...
WECT Investigates: Suspect detained in K-9 vehicle’s dog cage before escaping with gun, drugs
Richard Blanton and Kimberly Martinez
UPDATE: Vehicle located in connection with kidnapping; two people wanted still at large
Fire crews responded after a semitruck caught fire Tuesday in Wilmington.
Fire crews extinguish semitruck fire off Eastwood Road, driver charged
Damion Desfonds was declared missing on Tuesday, March 29.
Person found following Brunswick County missing person notice

Latest News

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
The regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, following a Russian attack, on...
Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap
ANGSA 73001 Sample Extraction. (Apollo 17 Deep Core Sample 73001). Photo Date: March 21,...
Last capsule containing moon sample from Apollo 17 mission opened 50 years later
presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Chris Rock readies for 1st show since Will Smith slapped him