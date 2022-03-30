After 27 years in the military you won’t believe what this Veteran’s new favorite day job is.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) -

After spending 27 years in the Military, Greg Marinich and his wife decided to go into business together, and they bought the Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise in Wilmington North Carolina.

Now Greg spends his days delivering joy to people in the form of Cake.

“All we do is sell cake for different sizes, eleven different flavors. Our major marketing tool is cake in mouth.”

Greg said the transition to civilian life can be challenging, but he feels like the logistics training he earned in the Military helps him as a business owner daily.

Greg met his wife, Cat as students at UNCW and they traveled all over the globe during Greg’s service, but now they are bakery owners.

Greg says that the franchise seemed like the right fit for the two to go into business together.

“We always talked about doing something on our own. But by the time I retired coming across this franchise, it just was. It was a perfect fit for us.”

Now Greg spends his days making deliveries for the bakery and he is happy to do it.

“I love running around Wilmington. I love making people’s days when I show up at their doorstep.”

The Nothing Bundt Cakes store is located on Military Cutoff Rd in Suite 104.

