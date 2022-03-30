Senior Connect
2 servings of avocado a week helps your heart health, study says

Eating an avocado a week can help reduce the risk of a heart attack, according to a new study.
Eating an avocado a week can help reduce the risk of a heart attack, according to a new study.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT
(CNN) - Good news if you like avocados; eating them is a great way to help out your heart health.

A new government study found eating at least two servings a week, which adds up to one avocado, reduced the risk of having a heart attack by 21%.

It also said that eating avocado instead of eggs, yogurt, cheese, margarine, butter, or processed meats, like bacon, was especially beneficial.

Experts said anything you can do to improve your heart health is a step in the right direction.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated heart disease takes a life every 36 seconds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

