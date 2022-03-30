117 units of blood donated in first annual Battle of the Breweries

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Breweries in the Cape Fear area went head to head at the Battle of the Breweries Blood Drive, but the real winners were the people they helped along the way.

“What can I do for others, how can I help? Even with this brief moment of discomfort, to me, it’s worth it,” said one donor, Melina Chapula.

Over a hundred people visited Hotel Ballast to offer their arms to help hospitals. The Red Cross had collected 117 units of blood by the end of the day, enough blood to impact the lives of 351 people. The American Red Cross says there was been a dire need for donations all winter.

“We know that local hospitals are starting to put surgeries back on,” said James Jarvis, executive director of the Cape Fear chapter of the American Red Cross. “Hip replacement surgeries, knee surgeries, really important quality of life things that were postponed due to the pandemic. This blood is going to help somebody right here in your community.”

To encourage people to donate, the Red Cross partnered with 16 local breweries. As each donor waited for the pinch of the needle, they got to vote for their favorite brewery, too. In the end, Waterline Brewery would come out as the fan-favorite.

“It’s been a huge surprise to win,” said Rob Robinson, owner of Waterline. “We hoped we would. We’ve got great customers and its dedicated to all the people that came out to donate the blood and support the community.”

Waterline wasn’t the only one to take home a prize on Wednesday. Every donor got a free T-shirt and a token that they can exchange for a free pint of beer 24 hours after their donation.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.