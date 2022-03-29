Senior Connect
WPD: Two charged with kidnapping; two others sought

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people have been charged with kidnapping while two others are wanted in connection to the case, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Officials say that officers responded to the 4400 block of Market Street just before 6:30 p.m. Monday.

“One male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being assaulted and kidnapped,” a WPD news release states. “Officers arrested 33-year-old Richard Blanton and 22-year-old Kimberly Martinez.”

Richard Blanton and Kimberly Martinez
Richard Blanton and Kimberly Martinez(WPD)

Blanton and Martinez have been charged with first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault by strangulation.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two other suspects in the case. The WPD says that Kayla Floyd, 33, and Alvin Sabatell, 27, allegedly stole the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene.

“They were last seen leaving the Travel Inn on Market Street in a stolen 2003 GMC Sierra that is tan in color with a NC registration of EAF-3287,” the news release states.

According to the WPD, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Alvin Sabatell and Kayla Floyd
Alvin Sabatell and Kayla Floyd(WPD)
Wilmington police say this truck was stolen Monday evening.
Wilmington police say this truck was stolen Monday evening.(WPD)

