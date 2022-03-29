Federal broadband network helps local first responders communicate better in a crisis

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Life without internet or cell service is an inconvenience for most of us, but in times of crisis, it’s a matter of life or death for first responders.

Several local law enforcement and rescue agencies gathered Tuesday in Southport to demonstrate and learn about a new network AT&T built with the federal government to ensure first responders don’t lose communication if an area sees outages or service interruptions.

Across the nation, it’s been used to create a special network for first responders in situations ranging from wildfires in Colorado, to tornadoes in Kentucky, Hurricanes in New Orleans and even to the presidential inauguration.

Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point was one of two bases in the country chosen to pilot the First Net system in 2020, before the Army signed a formal contract with First Net last year.

“Fortunately we haven’t had to use it during an emergency yet, but we know hurricane season’s coming up,” said Sunny Point Fire Chief Michael Scott.

During Hurricane Florence, areas of the Cape Fear lost wireless services, leading to issues making life saving calls and getting critical information out.

The chief added that connectivity isn’t a problem that’s just limited to natural disasters.

“One of our issues in this area is Southport’s Fourth of July parade,” said Scott. “The population in Southport grows dramatically in our area and our cell phones in this area aren’t the best.”

Whether its an emergency or a planned event, FirstNet provides assets, which it uses to launch a special encrypted network just for emergency workers. The equipment basically turns into a portable cell tower, allowing different agencies to talk to one another and coordinate their response.

It’s technology the Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are considering adding to their arsenal, too.

“We’re getting as much information as we can to be able to take back to share with decision makers at our agency and the county level,” said Lt. Christopher Smith of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. “We certainly have partnerships that are currently in place, but we’re always looking at new, emerging technologies.”

The project is decades in the making, with congress kicking off the effort after emergency crews had difficulty communicating during 9/11. Ten years later, the funding bill was passed to begin the process of building out the first responder network.

First Net’s network itself has been in development for five years and there’s more than 19,000 subscribing agencies across the country, including the Air Force and the Army.

