Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: from chilly to warm as March comes to a close

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Afternoon, Mar. 29, 2022
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Tuesday. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday night and shifting breezes will keep temperatures mainly in the 40s. Expect a temperature breakthrough for Wednesday the 30th as dry skies and southerly breezes help afternoon highs into the 70s to locally lower 80s.

Thursday the 31st will have a chance of showers and locally gusty storms as a front approaches from the west. Please stay with your First Alert Weather Team for updates.

Get more details and peek into April with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Anytime you like and for whatever place you choose, you can extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Shallotte PD, they heard reports of a vehicle stuck in a ditch up the road...
Woman found dead with gunshot wound in Shallotte
Shontrel Locke
Woman located following missing person notice
Mike Chappell Park Skate Park
Carolina Beach skate park closed until further notice
Jesse Reed resigned after an outburst laced with profanity inside his Onslow County classroom.
Teacher in foul-mouthed tirade speaks out for first time
Attorney questions legality of Wilmington’s red light camera program following Appeals Court ruling

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Afternoon, Mar. 29, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Afternoon, Mar. 29, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Morning, Mar. 29, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Morning, Mar. 29, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Mar. 28, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Mar. 28, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. Afternoon, Mar. 28, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. Afternoon, Mar. 28, 2022