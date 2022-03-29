First Alert Forecast: from chilly to warm as March comes to a close

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Tuesday. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday night and shifting breezes will keep temperatures mainly in the 40s. Expect a temperature breakthrough for Wednesday the 30th as dry skies and southerly breezes help afternoon highs into the 70s to locally lower 80s.

Thursday the 31st will have a chance of showers and locally gusty storms as a front approaches from the west. Please stay with your First Alert Weather Team for updates.

Our next chance for rain will be served with a side of gusty storm potential. SPC couches the Lower Cape Fear under a "Marginal designation" late Thursday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds possible, but should be in and out by early Friday at the latest. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/JpyVokWZLT — Gabe Ross - WECT (@TVsGabeRoss) March 29, 2022

Get more details and peek into April with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Anytime you like and for whatever place you choose, you can extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.