Crews respond after semitruck catches fire off of Eastwood Road

Fire crews have responded after a semitruck caught fire Tuesday in Wilmington.
Fire crews have responded after a semitruck caught fire Tuesday in Wilmington.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews responded after a semitruck caught fire Tuesday in Wilmington.

The truck was driving to Home Depot off of Eastwood Road when Wilmington Fire Department officials say it hit a power transformer in the area.

Texas Road House was evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Fire crews responded after a semitruck caught fire Tuesday in Wilmington.
Fire crews responded after a semitruck caught fire Tuesday in Wilmington.(WFD)

