Crews respond after semitruck catches fire off of Eastwood Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews responded after a semitruck caught fire Tuesday in Wilmington.

The truck was driving to Home Depot off of Eastwood Road when Wilmington Fire Department officials say it hit a power transformer in the area.

Texas Road House was evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Fire crews responded after a semitruck caught fire Tuesday in Wilmington. (WFD)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.