Carolina Beach to host Street Arts Festival May 7

Island Arts Council(Island Arts Council)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The 11th annual Carolina Beach Street Arts Festival will host over 50 artists, vendors and more at the free event on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free event organized by the Island Arts Council will celebrate open-air painting and drawing with the “Plein Air Island” immersive experience. People can sit among artists as they create open-air art with inspirations like Monet and Van Gogh. Artist demonstrations will also be held in part thanks to partnerships with the Cameron Art Museum and the Urban Sketchers.

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, kids can participate in a special art tent to make Mother’s Day crafts.

Art in the Air: Carolina Beach Street Arts Festival flyer(Island Arts Council)

Per an Island Arts Council release:

“This year’s festival features 55 exhibitors selling work in a variety of media — photography, painting, collage, pottery, textiles, metal, wood, glass, sculpture, jewelry and furniture. Artists and crafters were chosen from more than 90 local and regional entrants and reflect the council’s commitment to fostering exceptional creativity and artistic expression in all media,”

“Entertainment spotlights local talent including Omni Percussion Ensemble, a drum circle with dancers; guitarists and vocalists Eric Keely and Elliot Smith; and JV Flanagan of The Cut. Dance fans can join in the fun with performance and instruction, including shag dancing with Anna Bradshaw and line dancing with Beaches & Boots. Brandi Martin of Forte Fitness is back this year with her signature Dance Fit class. Food vendors and food trucks will be on site, including Cheesesteak Hustle, Tasty Tees Snack Shack, Bakers Rise, Dixieland Kettlecorn and Pomona Shrub Company.”

