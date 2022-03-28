Senior Connect
Woman found dead with gunshot wound in Shallotte

According to the Shallotte PD, they heard reports of a vehicle stuck in a ditch up the road...
By J Boulet
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department is investigating after a garbage truck driver found a 25-year-old woman dead and a 24-year-old woman nearly unconscious in a car on the side of the road on Friday, March 25.

According to the Shallotte PD, they heard reports of a vehicle stuck in a ditch up the road from West Brunswick High School at around 4:30 a.m. An officer arrived, but the two indicated they did not need help and were just waiting on insurance to pick up the car. After about 30 minutes, the officer left.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., a garbage truck diver pulled over and found one of the women severely intoxicated and the other dead in the backseat with a gunshot wound in her skull. Investigators discovered a gun in the car, but the cause of death has not been determined. The intoxicated woman was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Detectives say the women were half sisters, visiting from the Raleigh area. They are working to confirm reports that the woman who died owned the gun that was used in the shooting. They expect to release the victim’s identity after meeting with her family on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

