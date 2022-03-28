Scheduled water outage will affect some Brunswick County customers

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Public Utilities (BCPU) issued a notice Monday that some water consumers will be affected by a scheduled water outage on Wednesday, March 30, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. because of construction.

Customers at 4443 to 4467 Maritime Oak Dr SE and 4212 to 4244 Wax Myrtle Ct SE in The Cottages at Mariner’s Pointe in Southport will be affected.

Because outages in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system, Brunswick County Public Utilities and the Division of Water Resources advises consumers to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

If weather conditions are not favorable, BCPU will have to reschedule.

This advisory remains in effect until further notification.

