Parole granted for man convicted of sex offenses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bernard Massenburg has been granted parole via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program with his release scheduled for March 3, 2025.

Per the NC Post Release Supervision & Parole Commission, “MAPP is a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.” Although the State’s Structured Sentencing law eliminates parole for offenses starting Oct. 1 1994, but the Commission is still responsible for the parole related to sentences from before the law was passed.

On Oct. 15 1984, Massenburg was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual offense, three counts of first-degree kidnapping, and one count of attempted first-degree sexual offense in New Hanover County.

