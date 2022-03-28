Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Parole granted for man convicted of sex offenses

Man convicted for sex crimes in 1984 to be paroled
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bernard Massenburg has been granted parole via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program with his release scheduled for March 3, 2025.

Per the NC Post Release Supervision & Parole Commission, “MAPP is a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.” Although the State’s Structured Sentencing law eliminates parole for offenses starting Oct. 1 1994, but the Commission is still responsible for the parole related to sentences from before the law was passed.

On Oct. 15 1984, Massenburg was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual offense, three counts of first-degree kidnapping, and one count of attempted first-degree sexual offense in New Hanover County.

Man sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes being considered for parole

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Shallotte PD, they heard reports of a vehicle stuck in a ditch up the road...
Woman found dead with gunshot wound in Shallotte
Shontrel Locke
Woman located following missing person notice
Mike Chappell Park Skate Park
Carolina Beach skate park closed until further notice
Jeremy Lane
Wilmington man arrested on several drug charges
Duane Henderson Manning
Man charged with assault after hitting Columbus County investigator with car

Latest News

New Hanover County Health Dept. doubles clinical therapy staff in elementary, middle schools
Is Wilmington's red light camera program constitutional?
Is Wilmington's red light camera program constitutional?
Woman found dead with gunshot wound in Shallotte
Woman in car dies from gunshot wound
Carolina Beach skate park closed because of obscene graffiti
Carolina Beach skate park closed because of obscene graffiti
Children benefit from in-school mental health program
Children benefit from in-school mental health program