Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Justice Thomas joins Supreme Court arguments remotely after hospital stay

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before administering the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Thomas participated in arguments at the Supreme Court via telephone rather than in person on Monday following a hospital stay of nearly a week.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas participated in arguments at the Supreme Court via telephone rather than in person on Monday following a hospital stay of nearly a week.

Chief Justice John Roberts said at the beginning of arguments that the 73-year-old Thomas would be “participating remotely this morning,” but did not say why.

Thomas’ voice was clear when he asked several questions during arguments over a federal law meant to protect railroad workers, at one point making an analogy to when he drives his 40-foot long motor coach.

“Some of this seems a little bit counterintuitive and I admit to being a little bit wrapped around the axle,” Thomas said, eliciting smiles from some colleagues. Thomas also posed questions in the day’s second case about arbitration.

Other justices have participated in arguments remotely since the court started its term in the fall.

Thomas missed all three days of arguments last week while he was hospitalized, although he is planning to take part in the decisions, Roberts said.

Thomas was admitted to the hospital March 18 after experiencing “flu-like symptoms” and was treated for an infection with intravenous antibiotics. Thomas did not have COVID-19, the court said. He has been vaccinated and had a booster shot, like the rest of the court. Though the court had said Thomas was expected to be released from the hospital by Tuesday, he was not discharged until Friday.

The court did not say why he remained in the hospital longer than initially thought or what kind of infection he was treated for.

Thomas, a conservative and appointee of former President George H.W. Bush, has been on the court since 1991.

Earlier this term, Justice Brett Kavanaugh participated remotely from his home after testing positive for COVID-19 and Justice Sonia Sotomayor participated remotely from her office when coronavirus case counts were particularly high. Justice Neil Gorsuch also participated remotely after getting what the court described as a “stomach bug,” but testing negative for COVID-19.

Because of the pandemic the court spent more than a year and a half hearing arguments remotely, with every justice participating by phone. While the justices and lawyers arguing the cases are back in the courtroom, it is still closed to the public.

But the court has relaxed some coronavirus-related requirements, making the wearing of masks optional for reporters and lawyers who have tested negative for COVID-19.

There was a second empty seat Monday, too. Justice Amy Coney Barrett didn’t take part in either case because she was involved at earlier stages as a federal appeals court judge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deputy's regular patrol vehicle was in the shop, and he was given a K-9 vehicle to use...
WECT Investigates: Suspect detained in K-9 vehicle’s dog cage before escaping with gun, drugs
Richard Blanton and Kimberly Martinez
UPDATE: Vehicle located in connection with kidnapping; two people wanted still at large
Fire crews responded after a semitruck caught fire Tuesday in Wilmington.
Fire crews extinguish semitruck fire off Eastwood Road, driver charged
Police responded to a call about a man who jumped in the Cape Fear River
UPDATE: Police call off search for man who jumped in the Cape Fear River in downtown Wilmington
Damion Desfonds was declared missing on Tuesday, March 29.
Person found following Brunswick County missing person notice

Latest News

Orton will continue its controlled burn season Tuesday. March 15, with crews expected to burn...
See smoke today? Orton continues controlled burn
A wildlife team covers a young buck's head with a cloth to help calm it before testing the deer...
Into the wild: Animals the latest frontier in COVID fight
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden administration launches COVID website for 1-stop info
In this photo provided by NASA, U.S. astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei...
US astronaut ends record-long spaceflight in Russian capsule
FILE PHOTO: The research followed over 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the...
Men’s use of diabetes drug linked to raised risk of birth defects, study says