Carolina Beach skate park closed until further notice
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach Parks and Recreation announced on Sunday, March 27, that the skate park in Mike Chappell Park is closed until further notice.
According to a Facebook post, “The park was vandalized with vulgar language and will be removed before the park is reopened. If anyone has any idea who did this, please contact the Carolina Beach Police Department.”
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.