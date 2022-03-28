Carolina Beach skate park closed until further notice

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach Parks and Recreation announced on Sunday, March 27, that the skate park in Mike Chappell Park is closed until further notice.

According to a Facebook post, “The park was vandalized with vulgar language and will be removed before the park is reopened. If anyone has any idea who did this, please contact the Carolina Beach Police Department.”

Mike Chappell Park Skate Park (WECT)

Mike Chappell Park skate park (WECT)

Unfortunately the skate park at Mike Chappell Park will be closed on Sunday, March 27th until further notice. The park... Posted by Carolina Beach Parks and Recreation on Sunday, March 27, 2022

