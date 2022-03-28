Cape Fear Community College to hold career fair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College will host their annual college and community career fair next week on Wednesday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Students and local job seekers are invited to the free career fair taking place at Union Station in room 508 on the fifth floor.

According to a CFCC release, “Over 50 employers will participate in the fair, recruiting talented applicants for full-time, part-time, and internship opportunities. Participating employers include Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Corning Incorporated, Wilmington Health, Pender County Government, Hendrick Automotive Group, and GE Aviation, to name a few.”

CFCC also encourages anyone attending to dress professionally and bring copies of their resume.

