Wilmington police search for missing woman

Shontrel Locke
Shontrel Locke(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for Shontrel Locke.

According to police, Locke, 18, was last seen Saturday around 11:30 p.m. at a party near the 100 block of North Front Street in Wilmington wearing tan pants, a brown shirt, and black sandals. She has partially brown cornrows and a nose ring.

Police say Locke is in need of medication.

Anyone with information on Locke’s whereabouts is asked to call Tip 411 or the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

