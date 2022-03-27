Wilmington police search for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for Shontrel Locke.

According to police, Locke, 18, was last seen Saturday around 11:30 p.m. at a party near the 100 block of North Front Street in Wilmington wearing tan pants, a brown shirt, and black sandals. She has partially brown cornrows and a nose ring.

Police say Locke is in need of medication.

Anyone with information on Locke’s whereabouts is asked to call Tip 411 or the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

