Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Rare Pokémon card sells for $420,000 at auction

Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.
Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.(PWCC Auction House)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It may be time to look through the attic for all those old Pokémon trading cards.

A rare 1999 Pokémon first edition Charizard card just went for $420,000 at auction.

According to the PWCC Auction House, the sale sets an all-time record for a base set Charizard card.

What made the card so valuable was its perfect Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) gem mint grading, which means that it’s condition was as good as brand new.

Only 121 cards have the designation out of the thousands sold over the past 25 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some members of the commercial fishing industry are concerned with the proposed wind turbines.
‘This could affect us all in a negative way:’ Charter fishing industry concerned with proposed wind turbines
Jeremy Lane
Wilmington man arrested on several drug charges
Brandon McDonald was last seen on March 25, 2021 leaving his home in Clarkton.
Family marks one year since disappearance of Brandon McDonald
The search revealed 6.5 grams of cocaine, 32 grams of marijuana, an amount of Suboxone, a...
Columbus Co. Sheriffs seize multiple firearms, narcotics during traffic stop
Duane Henderson Manning
Man charged with assault after hitting Columbus County investigator with car

Latest News

Up close image of microplastics making up a water bottle.
Scientists discover microplastics in human blood for the first time
Lily James arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Red carpet arrivals begin at an Oscars hoping for a comeback
Ukraine has reclaimed several villages from Russian forces in a series of counterattacks.
Ukraine recalls several villages
Cybersecurity expert offers tips on how to stay safe from hackers.
‘It’s going to get uglier, we have to keep up:’ Computer expert offers tips for not falling victim to hackers
Shontrel Locke
Wilmington police search for missing woman