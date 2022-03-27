Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man charged with assault after hitting Columbus County investigator with car

Duane Henderson Manning
Duane Henderson Manning(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A man is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer after allegedly driving his car into an investigator for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the Vice-Narcotics unit tried to pull over Duane Henderson Manning in the Green Acres community in Tabor City on Friday, March 18. Officials say manning tried to hit an investigator’s car before he was eventually stopped.

According to the sheriff’s office, Manning then attempted to flee the scene, hitting an investigator with his car. The investigator sustained minor injuries.

Manning was eventually taken into custody and charged with two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon and other drug charges. He was given a $52,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some members of the commercial fishing industry are concerned with the proposed wind turbines.
‘This could affect us all in a negative way:’ Charter fishing industry concerned with proposed wind turbines
Jeremy Lane
Wilmington man arrested on several drug charges
Brandon McDonald was last seen on March 25, 2021 leaving his home in Clarkton.
Family marks one year since disappearance of Brandon McDonald
The search revealed 6.5 grams of cocaine, 32 grams of marijuana, an amount of Suboxone, a...
Columbus Co. Sheriffs seize multiple firearms, narcotics during traffic stop

Latest News

Cybersecurity expert offers tips on how to stay safe from hackers.
‘It’s going to get uglier, we have to keep up:’ Computer expert offers tips for not falling victim to hackers
Shontrel Locke
Wilmington police search for missing woman
Netflix selected UNCW student Jonny Morales as one of three winners to have their submissions...
UNCW student wins TikTok contest, produces short film with Netflix
The event on Saturday drew dozens of runners to support ACCESS of Wilmington.
‘We can do the same things that all of you can do:’ 9th annual Miracle in Motion race held Saturday