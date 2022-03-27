Man charged with assault after hitting Columbus County investigator with car

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A man is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer after allegedly driving his car into an investigator for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the Vice-Narcotics unit tried to pull over Duane Henderson Manning in the Green Acres community in Tabor City on Friday, March 18. Officials say manning tried to hit an investigator’s car before he was eventually stopped.

According to the sheriff’s office, Manning then attempted to flee the scene, hitting an investigator with his car. The investigator sustained minor injuries.

Manning was eventually taken into custody and charged with two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon and other drug charges. He was given a $52,000 secured bond.

