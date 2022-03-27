Senior Connect
‘It’s going to get uglier, we have to keep up:’ Computer expert offers tips for not falling victim to hackers

Cybersecurity expert offers tips on how to stay safe from hackers.
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In 2022, most everyone’s lives revolve around the internet and technology.

What many people don’t know, are the risks that come along with being able to do anything at the touch of a button.

Last week. President Joe Biden warned the United States of potential cyber threats from the Russian government.

“You can have the best software protection, and you’re still going to be hacked easily,” said Paradox Computer Services Owner Gary Webb.

Webb has been in the computer business for decades, and he says, the threat of hackers is the worst he’s seen yet.

“It’s going to get uglier,” he said. “It’s just, we have to keep up.”

One of his main tips, not default saving your passwords in browsers like Google. If hackers are able to get into your browser, they’ll have access to everything saved there.

Another tip he offers is one you may not have thought about.

“I tell most clients turn off the guest Wi-Fi network,” he said. “There are ways to hack. I can be in front of your house, and there’s programs I can run off my laptop that I can find out every password.”

He says hackers also prey on people using public Wi-Fi networks.

Webb urges people to never access any public information or financial documents while connected to public Wi-Fi, because that makes you an easy target.

“There’s a little device people walk around with,” he said. “It’s like all of a sudden you find out you look at your credit card, and somebody just spent $4,000 for a bicycle in Texas.”

For more information on how to protect yourself and your devices, click here.

