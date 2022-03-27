First Alert Forecast: feelin’ more like February than March

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! Dry, brisk conditions and cooler-than-average temperatures marked the first weekend of spring.

A cold night is ahead! Make sure to take precautions for your pets and sensitive plants!

Frosty middle 30s remain a good baseline for low temperatures Sunday night. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Wilmington and points northwest as “normally colder” farmsteads and pocosins could bottom around 30. Precautions for sensitive plants advised… https://t.co/l1WunzDjCq — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) March 27, 2022

An eventual warmup is evident in the forecast as well as increased rain odds as our next spring storm system approaches.

Also, extend your outlook to April with your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and look even deeper into the future with a full ten-day forecast on your always-free WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.