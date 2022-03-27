Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: feelin’ more like February than March

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Mar. 27, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Mar. 27, 2022
By Claire Fry
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 2:15 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! Dry, brisk conditions and cooler-than-average temperatures marked the first weekend of spring.

A cold night is ahead! Make sure to take precautions for your pets and sensitive plants!

An eventual warmup is evident in the forecast as well as increased rain odds as our next spring storm system approaches.

Also, extend your outlook to April with your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and look even deeper into the future with a full ten-day forecast on your always-free WECT Weather App!

