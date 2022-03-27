First Alert Forecast: feelin’ more like February than March
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 2:15 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! Dry, brisk conditions and cooler-than-average temperatures marked the first weekend of spring.
A cold night is ahead! Make sure to take precautions for your pets and sensitive plants!
An eventual warmup is evident in the forecast as well as increased rain odds as our next spring storm system approaches.
