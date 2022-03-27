Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis

By KMOV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 2:52 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A Missouri family is mourning two children after what police say could have been a murder-suicide at a birthday party.

A 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday party around 2 a.m. Friday. According to police, both kids were shot by the same gun, with the boy shot first.

They have been identified as 12-year-old Paris Harvey and 14-year-old Kuaron Harvey, KMOV reports.

Police are investigating what happened. They identified the 12-year-old as a suspect in what they believe could have been a murder-suicide.

However, the family says the incident was an accident. The girl’s mother says her daughter was playing with the weapon while making an Instagram Live video, and it went off, shooting her cousin.

She also says her daughter dropped the gun, and when she picked it up, it fired and killed her.

Police are looking into who owns the gun and if anyone can be charged.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Some members of the commercial fishing industry are concerned with the proposed wind turbines.
‘This could affect us all in a negative way:’ Charter fishing industry concerned with proposed wind turbines
Jeremy Lane
Wilmington man arrested on several drug charges
Brandon McDonald was last seen on March 25, 2021 leaving his home in Clarkton.
Family marks one year since disappearance of Brandon McDonald
The search revealed 6.5 grams of cocaine, 32 grams of marijuana, an amount of Suboxone, a...
Columbus Co. Sheriffs seize multiple firearms, narcotics during traffic stop
Duane Henderson Manning
Man charged with assault after hitting Columbus County investigator with car

Latest News

Up close image of microplastics making up a water bottle.
Scientists discover microplastics in human blood for the first time
Lily James arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Red carpet arrivals begin at an Oscars hoping for a comeback
Ukraine has reclaimed several villages from Russian forces in a series of counterattacks.
Ukraine recalls several villages
Cybersecurity expert offers tips on how to stay safe from hackers.
‘It’s going to get uglier, we have to keep up:’ Computer expert offers tips for not falling victim to hackers
Shontrel Locke
Wilmington police search for missing woman