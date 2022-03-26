Senior Connect
Wilmington man arrested on several drug charges

Jeremy Lane
Jeremy Lane(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man faces several drug charges after police stopped his vehicle for a registration violation Friday morning on Dock Street.

Officers pulled over Jeremy Lane and discovered narcotics after searching the car.

Lane is charged with two counts of PWIMSD MDA/MDMA, possession of drug paraphernalia, PWISD cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana.

Lane was given a $50,000 secured bond, police say he is being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

