Wilmington man arrested on several drug charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man faces several drug charges after police stopped his vehicle for a registration violation Friday morning on Dock Street.

Officers pulled over Jeremy Lane and discovered narcotics after searching the car.

Lane is charged with two counts of PWIMSD MDA/MDMA, possession of drug paraphernalia, PWISD cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana.

Lane was given a $50,000 secured bond, police say he is being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.