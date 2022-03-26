Senior Connect
‘We can do the same things that all of you can do:’ 9th annual Miracle in Motion race held Saturday

The event on Saturday drew dozens of runners to support ACCESS of Wilmington.
The event on Saturday drew dozens of runners to support ACCESS of Wilmington.(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Saturday, ACCESS of Wilmington held their annual Miracles in Motion run, where even if there were physical or mental differences, everyone was invited to lace up their running shoes.

The event was held at Olsen Park, and runners and walkers could participate in a 5K or a mile long course.

The organization’s goal is to break down barriers and erase the stigma behind people with disabilities.

“It’s not whether you win or lose, it’s how you play the game,” said Participant Jeremy Vaden. “And I know how to play the game.”

Vaden participated in the race with his caretaker, and he says, he knows how it feels to be caught in the stigma.

“I don’t like the word disability, that’s why I use the word challenges,” he said. “Because challenges can be overcome.”

Participants say, it’s about more than just the race to them.

“I think it’s very important to see that people with disabilities are people too,” said In-Home Caretaker Louella. “They have independent personalities, and I think that really getting involved in the community in this type of way shows people that and it takes away the stigma.”

Vaden says, the race and the organization make him feel like he is apart of something bigger than himself.

“We can do the same things that all of you can do, but just in a different way,” he said. “And sometimes, we can outrun you.”

All proceeds from the event went to ACCESS of Wilmington.

For more information on the organization, click here.

