Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

US Coast Guard rescues Cuban man stranded at sea for 24-plus hours

The US Coast Guard says it rescued a Cuban man who was stranded at sea.
The US Coast Guard says it rescued a Cuban man who was stranded at sea.
By CNN
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLAMORADA, Fl. (CNN) - The U.S. Coast Guard was able to rescue a Cuban man who was stranded at sea for 26 hours near the Florida Keys.

Elian Lopez, from Varadero, Cuba, was located Wednesday about 15 miles south of Islamorada, Florida. According to the Coast Guard, Lopez was found on a piece of a sailing surfboard, wearing a life jacket.

Lopez left Cuba the previous day at 2 p.m. and had been at sea for over 24 hours. His relative Yailyn Pérez said that Lopez ran out of water and supplies, so he tried to contact the Coast Guard.

Hansel Pintos, a spokesman for the Coast Guard, said Lopez had symptoms of dehydration and was taken to a local hospital when he was found.

According to the Coast Guard, Lopez was later released from the hospital and passed into Customs and Border Protection jurisdiction.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some members of the commercial fishing industry are concerned with the proposed wind turbines.
‘This could affect us all in a negative way:’ Charter fishing industry concerned with proposed wind turbines
Jeremy Lane
Wilmington man arrested on several drug charges
Brandon McDonald was last seen on March 25, 2021 leaving his home in Clarkton.
Family marks one year since disappearance of Brandon McDonald
The search revealed 6.5 grams of cocaine, 32 grams of marijuana, an amount of Suboxone, a...
Columbus Co. Sheriffs seize multiple firearms, narcotics during traffic stop
Duane Henderson Manning
Man charged with assault after hitting Columbus County investigator with car

Latest News

Up close image of microplastics making up a water bottle.
Scientists discover microplastics in human blood for the first time
Lily James arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Red carpet arrivals begin at an Oscars hoping for a comeback
Ukraine has reclaimed several villages from Russian forces in a series of counterattacks.
Ukraine recalls several villages
Cybersecurity expert offers tips on how to stay safe from hackers.
‘It’s going to get uglier, we have to keep up:’ Computer expert offers tips for not falling victim to hackers
Shontrel Locke
Wilmington police search for missing woman