Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Shooting at Chicago area shopping mall kills 1, wounds teen

One person was killed and at least another hurt after a shooting at an Illinois shopping mall.
One person was killed and at least another hurt after a shooting at an Illinois shopping mall.(WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — A masked gunman opened fire in a suburban Chicago shopping mall, leaving one man dead and wounding at least one other person — a teenage girl who was found in washroom after shoppers ran for cover, police said.

The gunman, in his mid-20s, opened fire just after 7 p.m. Friday near the food court at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont, a village just northwest of the city, Rosemont Police Sgt. Joe Balogh told the Chicago Tribune on Saturday. Police did not release a motive for the shooting but said it was a targeted attack.

The gunman then fled in a car with “other unknown subjects, he said.

More than two hours after the shooting, police stopped that vehicle on an expressway in Chicago, Balogh said. The car’s owner was taken into custody and was being questioned as a person of interest, he said. A gun was seized as evidence, but no charges have been announced.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man who died as Joel Valdes, 20, of Skokie.

A 15-year-old girl who was shot in the right wrist was in stable condition, Balogh said.

Officials said earlier that a third person was shot and ran away, but Balogh said no other victims had been found as of Saturday afternoon.

After the shooting, authorities evacuated and searched the mall.

Luis Elijio said he and his family, including his 5-month-old daughter, were shopping at a store in the mall when a women opened the store’s doors and screamed, “They’re shooting!” An employee locked the doors and people inside retreated to the back of the store, Elijio said.

“And right after that I heard what sounded like an automatic weapon,” he said while recovering with his family in the lobby of the nearby Crowne Plaza hotel.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some members of the commercial fishing industry are concerned with the proposed wind turbines.
‘This could affect us all in a negative way:’ Charter fishing industry concerned with proposed wind turbines
Jeremy Lane
Wilmington man arrested on several drug charges
Brandon McDonald was last seen on March 25, 2021 leaving his home in Clarkton.
Family marks one year since disappearance of Brandon McDonald
The search revealed 6.5 grams of cocaine, 32 grams of marijuana, an amount of Suboxone, a...
Columbus Co. Sheriffs seize multiple firearms, narcotics during traffic stop
Duane Henderson Manning
Man charged with assault after hitting Columbus County investigator with car

Latest News

Up close image of microplastics making up a water bottle.
Scientists discover microplastics in human blood for the first time
Lily James arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Red carpet arrivals begin at an Oscars hoping for a comeback
Ukraine has reclaimed several villages from Russian forces in a series of counterattacks.
Ukraine recalls several villages
Cybersecurity expert offers tips on how to stay safe from hackers.
‘It’s going to get uglier, we have to keep up:’ Computer expert offers tips for not falling victim to hackers
Shontrel Locke
Wilmington police search for missing woman