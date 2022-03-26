First Alert Forecast: wintry winds for spring’s first weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Comfortable temperatures in the 60s and wintry winds out of the west made for a cooler start to the weekend. The rest of the weekend will have more dry, brisk conditions, and temperatures will be reminiscent of February.

Saturday night will be chilly but probably too breezy for frost. Sunday night into early Monday is likely another matter. Keeping you alert is often about getting local and the 6-Zone Forecast helps with that! pic.twitter.com/QPBC01uS77 — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) March 26, 2022

Expect a high near 60 Sunday; lows in the middle 30s to around 40 are the target for Saturday and Sunday nights. Though hard freezes are unlikely, patchy frost is conceivable.

March out like a lion? Thursday continues to hold the Cape Fear Region's next best shower and storm chances. They'll be part of an expansive front approaching the Eastern Seaboard. Details are naturally hazy at this range, so your First Alert Weather Team will keep you posted! pic.twitter.com/9ab2BiZY6Z — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) March 26, 2022

Extend your outlook to April with your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and look even deeper into the future with a full ten-day forecast on your always-free WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.