First Alert Forecast: wintry winds for spring’s first weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Mar. 26, 2022
By Claire Fry
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 26, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Comfortable temperatures in the 60s and wintry winds out of the west made for a cooler start to the weekend. The rest of the weekend will have more dry, brisk conditions, and temperatures will be reminiscent of February.

Expect a high near 60 Sunday; lows in the middle 30s to around 40 are the target for Saturday and Sunday nights. Though hard freezes are unlikely, patchy frost is conceivable.

Extend your outlook to April with your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and look even deeper into the future with a full ten-day forecast on your always-free WECT Weather App!

