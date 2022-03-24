Senior Connect
NC opens $48 million in Rural Transformation Grant funds to local governments

The North Carolina Department of Commerce has opened grant funding
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Department of Commerce has opened applications for the Rural Transformation Grant Fund which aims to fund local government activities.

The fund allocates $48 million for spending in four main categories: Downtown Revitalization, Resilient Neighborhoods, Community Enhancements for Economic Growth and Rural Community Capacity building. The funding must also be used for projects with some relation to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local county, city and town governments can now apply for the grants to complete local projects. The grants awarded during the first cycle will be announced in June.

The funds come from $48 million of Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funds and some funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury. The General Assembly of North Carolina passed NC Session Law 2021-180 which established the fund.

The Downtown Revitalization Program would include things like public infrastructure and technical assistance for local jurisdictions. The Resilient Neighborhoods Program looks to support small business assistance actions and affordable housing.

The Community Enhancement for Economic Growth Program looks to assist with property acquisition and environmental remediation. Last, the Rural Community Capacity Building Program focuses on community brand building and research activities.

You can view the full grant program guidelines on the Department of Commerce website.

