Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Kure Beach to hold 75th Anniversary Celebration and street festival

Town of Kure Beach
Town of Kure Beach
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Celebrating 75 years as an official municipality, the Town of Kure Beach will hold several events including a street festival and big band concert.

The town will reveal merchandise and declare “Kure Beach Day” on April 5th.

On Saturday, April 9, Kure-eous Reflections will present photos from the history of the town fat the Kure Beach Community Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Beginning at noon, the Kure Beach Bicycle Pedestrian Committee will host a Bicycle and Pedestrian Traffic Garden at the Town Hall Parking lot. Free of cars, the area will be reserved for cyclists and pedestrians of all ages.

The Earth Day Coastal Clean and Big Screen invites people to clean up the beach beginning at 6 p.m. and relax with a viewing of the 2012 film “The Lorax” at 8 p.m. on April 22.

Capping off the celebration month, April 29th’s Big Band Bash at Ocean Front Park will feature 40s/50s music in a live concert. April 30th’s Street Festival will run 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown with live performances, family activities, vendors and more.

You can find the full details on the celebration on the Town of Kure Beach website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are on the scene after a body was found near the Port City Marina Tuesday, according...
UPDATE: WPD identifies body found near marina
A flag on the outside of a St. James Plantation Resident has resulted in the threat of fines...
St. James Plantation homeowner cries foul after neighborhood cites him for ‘Black Lives Matter’ flag
Pender County Sheriff's Office
District Attorney: No officer will be charged in Pender Co. fatal shooting
The Villages at Battleship Point proposed development
Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River, imposes height restriction
Lindsay is being held at the Brunswick County Detention Facility under a $25,000 bond
Brunswick Sheriffs arrest man accused of sex crimes with a minor

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Commerce has opened grant funding
NC opens $48 million in Rural Transformation Grant funds to local governments
Judge rules in favor of school board, Sheriff’s Office in mask mandate lawsuit
Lawsuit against NHCS mask mandate fails
UNCW wins RCBI Championship in double-overtime thriller 96-90 over MTSU
Men's basketball team wins RCBI Invitational tournament
Coastal Horizons hosts annual "Power of the Purse" event
Coastal Horizons hosts annual "Power of the Purse" event