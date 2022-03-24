Kure Beach to hold 75th Anniversary Celebration and street festival

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Celebrating 75 years as an official municipality, the Town of Kure Beach will hold several events including a street festival and big band concert.

The town will reveal merchandise and declare “Kure Beach Day” on April 5th.

On Saturday, April 9, Kure-eous Reflections will present photos from the history of the town fat the Kure Beach Community Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Beginning at noon, the Kure Beach Bicycle Pedestrian Committee will host a Bicycle and Pedestrian Traffic Garden at the Town Hall Parking lot. Free of cars, the area will be reserved for cyclists and pedestrians of all ages.

The Earth Day Coastal Clean and Big Screen invites people to clean up the beach beginning at 6 p.m. and relax with a viewing of the 2012 film “The Lorax” at 8 p.m. on April 22.

Capping off the celebration month, April 29th’s Big Band Bash at Ocean Front Park will feature 40s/50s music in a live concert. April 30th’s Street Festival will run 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown with live performances, family activities, vendors and more.

You can find the full details on the celebration on the Town of Kure Beach website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.