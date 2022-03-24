Judge rules in favor of school board, Sheriff’s Office in mask mandate lawsuit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Superior Court Judge R. Kent Harrell ruled in favor of the New Hanover County Board of Education and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office in a lawsuit filed by David Perry, chairman of the New Hanover County Republican Liberty Caucus.

Perry filed the lawsuit in October claiming that the board should not be allowed to prohibit people from attending board meetings for not wearing a mask because the mandate is a violation of the first amendment and the state’s open meetings act.

The lawsuit came after the board’s October 5, 2021 meeting where parents stormed the Board of Education building to object to the mask mandate imposed at the time. The mandate has since been lifted.

This week, Harrell ruled in favor of the defendants and denied Perry’s motion for summary judgement. While Perry had a feeling he might lose the case, he would like more answers about the decision.

“There is absolutely no legal analysis whatsoever,” Perry said. “I spent the last six months researching, writing briefs, and being personally invested in this and he can’t even give me a reason as to why my arguments were wrong and the school board’s attorney’s arguments were right.”

WECT reached out to New Hanover County Schools for comment and we have not heard back at the time of publication.

