First Alert Forecast: rainy then chilly

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with an unsettled Thursday as a front muscles through the Cape Fear Region. Expect balmy breezes, extensive clouds, numerous showers, and even a low and fleeting chance for a passing gusty thunderstorm. Thirsty ground should readily accept the moisture; drainage flooding will be at most an isolated and transient issue. Watch your step amid the pollen puddles and keep an eye on your WECT Weather App interactive radar to dodge any fresh raindrops!

Your First Alert Forecast continues with a drying trend: chances for rain, initially over 50%, will crumble to 10% for Friday, 20% for Saturday, and near 0% for Sunday as the air gradually assumes a crisp and cooler character. Expect daily high temperatures mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s through Saturday to turn a few notches lower by Sunday. Overnight lows ought to get even more impressively chilly with 40s and, by Sunday night especially, even some pockets of frosty 30s are an option!

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.