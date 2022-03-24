Coastal Horizons hosts annual “Power of the Purse” event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Community members gathered Wednesday evening for the annual “Power of the Purse” event at the Country Club of Landfall.

Power of the Purse raises money for Wilmington Health Access for Teens, a group that ensures children, teens and young adults have access to comprehensive primary medical care, mental health and prevention services.

Coastal Horizons hosts the event, which features live and silent auctions — and tons of purses.

Last year, the virtual event featured an online auction.

