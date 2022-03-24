Cape Fear Foodie: Craft Beer Week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the best weeks of the year is upon us, no I’m not talking about the continuation of March Madness and the NCAA basketball tournaments (although I have binge watched the sport for the last 7 days), I’m referring to the Cape Fear Craft Beer Week. Running from March 25 to April 3, it’s a time to celebrate all the craft beer offerings in Southeastern North Carolina. The region is quickly becoming a craft beer destination, and the following week will aim to highlight why the brewing industry is so important to the region.

The Cape Fear boasts dozens of breweries, each with their own style, charm, and unique lineup of beers. Along with those breweries, there are many bottle shops and places to buy and drink locally made craft beer, and most of those will have their own events and specials this week. We won’t go over which places are my favorite, I could have a multi-part series if I were do that, but I will touch on some of the events taking place this week that should be on your palate...er radar.

A king of New England Style IPAs and traditional "hop bombs," New Anthem Brewing also features several hearty stouts and barrel-aged options. (WECT)

First, check your local breweries’ websites and social media pages, that’s the best place to find out which events they have in store. From special tappings to rare beer offerings, just about all of them have something lined up. Even restaurants are getting in on the act, with beer dinners on the menu featuring local libations.

Speaking of pairing beer with food, the Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance’s “Cape Fear Craft & Cuisine” is the place to be on Saturday, April 2. From 7 to 10 p.m. at the N.C. Aquarium at Ft. Fisher, various local and independent breweries will be on hand, with the brewers and owners giving insight into their creations. And it’s not just your run-of-the-mill lagers on tap either, many of the breweries will have rare releases to tempt your taste buds. What about the food you ask? Each beer will have food pairings available, so every pour will be matched perfectly with a culinary delight. You can buy tickets here.

It's not fan favorite "Tropical Lightning Week," but Wilmington Brewing will have a boatload of beers on hand to highlight their high-quality product for Cape Fear Craft Beer Week. (WECT)

Meanwhile the “4th Annual Ultimate Brewing Championship” takes place Friday, March 25 from 6:30 to 9:30 P.M. Breweries from around the Cape Fear will bring a secret beer to the competition, with blind tastings deciding who is the champion. For once I want to be the judge of something! The event takes place at East Coast Volleyball Academy in Wilmington, and tickets are still available here.

Cape Fear Battle of the Breweries Blood Drive is Wednesday, March 30. from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. at Hotel Ballast in Wilmington. (WECT)

While you guzzle down all of those pints this week, how about donating a pint? Of blood that is.

The Cape Fear Battle of the Breweries Blood Drive is Wednesday, March 30 from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. at the Hotel Ballast in Wilmington. There you can donate blood to save a life, vote for your favorite brewery and get a token for a free beer (plus you get a free t-shirt that is very, very cool). It’s a win-win situation for everyone and a quick visit can make a big difference for so many in the community. Full details and online registration is available here.

Put it all together, and Cape Fear Craft Beer Week promises to be packed with fun, flavor and most importantly, local beer. We all have our favorites, but I challenge you to try some place new this week, after all, your next favorite beer could be just a pour away. Have fun, and stay safe, cheers!

