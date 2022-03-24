Senior Connect
Brunswick County Landfill free cleanup week begins April 11

Free waste disposal at Brunswick County Landfill
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - If you live or own property in Brunswick County, you will have the chance to dispose of some items and materials for free at the Brunswick County Landfill in Bolivia from April 11-16.

Per a Brunswick County release:

“Individuals can dispose of metal, tires, electronics, appliances, latex paint, clothing, shoes, used oil, oil filters, antifreeze, gasoline, fluorescent bulbs, used cooking oil, smoke detectors, household batteries, and yard debris in their designated area at the landfill during this week. Participants must show proof of Brunswick County property ownership or residency.”

The landfill also has excluded hazardous waste and normal household trash from the free disposal offer. The landfill is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can contact the Brunswick County Operation Services with questions at 910-253-2520 or operationservices@brunswickcountync.gov. The landfill is located at 172 Landfill Road Northeast.

