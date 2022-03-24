Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Alabama attorney general voices concern over Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to Supreme Court

Alabama Attorney General Steve Williams is on the record airing his concern about the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is on the record airing his concern about the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. Williams spoke with the committee consider Judge Jackson’s nomination on Thursday.

Alongside a mix of nearly a dozen supporters and opponents of Judge Jackson’s nomination, Marshall told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he fears that Judge Jackson believes a fundamental redesign of the criminal justice system is needed.

In an interview with the Washington News Bureau, Marshall said, “I think we’ve not yet heard her say that she [Judge Jackson] believes fundamentally that our criminal justice system is fair and unbiased.”

Marshall was invited to testify by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The scheduled public hearings in Judge Jackson’s nomination wrapped on Thursday. The committee is expected wait a few weeks before voting on whether to send her nomination to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are on the scene after a body was found near the Port City Marina Tuesday, according...
UPDATE: WPD identifies body found near marina
A flag on the outside of a St. James Plantation Resident has resulted in the threat of fines...
St. James Plantation homeowner cries foul after neighborhood cites him for ‘Black Lives Matter’ flag
Pender County Sheriff's Office
District Attorney: No officer will be charged in Pender Co. fatal shooting
Several law enforcement officers were present and didn’t allow entry to those who were not...
Judge rules in favor of school board, Sheriff’s Office in mask mandate lawsuit
The Villages at Battleship Point proposed development
Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River, imposes height restriction

Latest News

Port City Politics
Week of March 14: More trouble for Chairwoman Olson-Boseman, plus some thoughts for Sunshine Week
WITN photo
Unaffiliated voters exceed registered Democrats, Republicans in NC
Monday’s order is the latest in school funding litigation known as “Leandro.”
Judge orders $1.7 billion school funding case to be fast-tracked to Supreme Court
New Hanover County Republican Party votes to censure school board chair, senators
The NHC Republican Party gave a vote of no confidence in Stephanie Kraybill, other elected leaders
New Hanover County Board of Education
New Hanover County Republican Party votes to censure school board chair, senators