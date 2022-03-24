Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

4-H Food Drive collecting donations at Wilmington Farmers Market

4-H is looking for non-perishables, hygiene products and more at this year's food drive.
4-H is looking for non-perishables, hygiene products and more at this year's food drive.(KEYC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2nd annual 4-H Food Drive - Caring Hearts, Helping Hands project benefits the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina in the month of March and will soon hold a stand at the Wilmington Farmers Market.

Per a 4-H release: “On Saturday, March 26th, we will have a “donation station” table at the Wilmington Farmers Market/Tidal Creek from 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. for citizens to drop off non-perishable items. The best part is the Food Bank accepts fresh vegetable donations too. Patrons of the Farmers Market can purchase fresh vegetables and donate to our project. What a win-win for everyone! This donation station is led by our 4-H members, volunteers, and parents of New Hanover County 4-H.”

4-H looks to help children and families in poverty: Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina statistics found that 1 in 5 children have their lives disrupted by poverty in central and eastern North Carolina.

Accepted donations at any time include hygiene and household items, non-perishables and canned food. You can learn more about the drive on the NC Cooperative Extension website. For the whole month of March, you can drop items off at the following locations:

  • NC Cooperative Extension of New Hanover County at 6206 Oleander Drive, Wilmington
  • Farmers Supply at 2025 Oleander Drive, Wilmington
  • NHC Library Pleasure Island Branch at 1401 N Lake Park Blvd #72, Carolina Beach
  • NHC Library Pine Valley Branch at 3802 College Road, Wilmington
  • NHC Library Northeast Branch at 1241 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington
  • NHC Library Main Branch at 201 Chestnut Street, Wilmington

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are on the scene after a body was found near the Port City Marina Tuesday, according...
UPDATE: WPD identifies body found near marina
A flag on the outside of a St. James Plantation Resident has resulted in the threat of fines...
St. James Plantation homeowner cries foul after neighborhood cites him for ‘Black Lives Matter’ flag
Pender County Sheriff's Office
District Attorney: No officer will be charged in Pender Co. fatal shooting
The Villages at Battleship Point proposed development
Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River, imposes height restriction
Several law enforcement officers were present and didn’t allow entry to those who were not...
Judge rules in favor of school board, Sheriff’s Office in mask mandate lawsuit

Latest News

David and Trey Doolittle were riding their bikes along River Road when they were hit by a...
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Father, son killed while biking by driver high on bath salts
Cape Fear Craft Beer Week runs from March 25 to April 3.
Cape Fear Foodie: Craft Beer Week
Town of Kure Beach
Kure Beach to hold 75th Anniversary Celebration and street festival
The North Carolina Department of Commerce has opened grant funding
NC opens $48 million in Rural Transformation Grant funds to local governments