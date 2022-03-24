4-H Food Drive collecting donations at Wilmington Farmers Market

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2nd annual 4-H Food Drive - Caring Hearts, Helping Hands project benefits the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina in the month of March and will soon hold a stand at the Wilmington Farmers Market.

Per a 4-H release: “On Saturday, March 26th, we will have a “donation station” table at the Wilmington Farmers Market/Tidal Creek from 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. for citizens to drop off non-perishable items. The best part is the Food Bank accepts fresh vegetable donations too. Patrons of the Farmers Market can purchase fresh vegetables and donate to our project. What a win-win for everyone! This donation station is led by our 4-H members, volunteers, and parents of New Hanover County 4-H.”

4-H looks to help children and families in poverty: Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina statistics found that 1 in 5 children have their lives disrupted by poverty in central and eastern North Carolina.

Accepted donations at any time include hygiene and household items, non-perishables and canned food. You can learn more about the drive on the NC Cooperative Extension website. For the whole month of March, you can drop items off at the following locations:

NC Cooperative Extension of New Hanover County at 6206 Oleander Drive, Wilmington

Farmers Supply at 2025 Oleander Drive, Wilmington

NHC Library Pleasure Island Branch at 1401 N Lake Park Blvd #72, Carolina Beach

NHC Library Pine Valley Branch at 3802 College Road, Wilmington

NHC Library Northeast Branch at 1241 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington

NHC Library Main Branch at 201 Chestnut Street, Wilmington

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.