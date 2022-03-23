Senior Connect
Wilmington gets first rapid charging systems for electric vehicles

Two quick-charge units have been installed in the Market Street Parking Deck in Wilmington.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Charging your electric car is getting easier after the city of Wilmington installed quick charge stations in the Market Street parking deck. Typical chargers that are seen around town can take several hours to fully charge a vehicle, but these systems take roughly one hour.

A lot of the times, people don’t want to sit around for hours to charge up, especially if they are just passing through town. Right now, the quick charge stations are free for drivers and with the first 90 minutes free in the parking deck, Electric Vehicle drivers can come downtown, park and fill up for free. And the hope is they explore downtown and support local businesses while they wait.

The chargers also fall into the city’s support for less emissions -- and leaders believe these chargers can incentivize drivers to switch from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“As a growing coastal city, we feel the impacts of climate change more acutely,” Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said. “By providing these fast chargers at no cost to our taxpayers, we’re making electric vehicles more available while drawing travelers to our thriving downtown so they can recharge.”

We’re told the city is also considering installing additional infrastructure in different locations. The city already provides slower chargers, known as level two chargers but again, these take much longer to fully charge a car.

The city’s sustainability manager David Ingram says there are other fast chargers around the city -- but they aren’t for all electric vehicles -- and are typically reserved for Tesla owners -- so these new additions are a gamechanger.

“The next nearest ones I believe are up in Wilson just off of I-40. It’s the first non-proprietary fast chargers here in the Wilmington area so we are very happy with that,” he said.

Climate change poses a real threat to coastal cities like Wilmington, and the hope is that electric vehicles can help mitigate some of the issues it brings, like flooding and rising waters.

“As Wilmington emerges as a leader in clean energy and sustainability and as we work towards our climate action goals, we need to ready our City facilities to provide our fleet as well as the public with opportunities to charge electric vehicles. Providing these DC-Fast EV charging stations will allow our residents and visitors to join us in improving our air quality and reducing emissions,” Ingram said.

These chargers are fully funded by the Volkswagen settlement deal after the federal government said the company violated the Clean Air Act.

