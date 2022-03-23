Seahawks keep season alive, move into RCBI Final with win over Northern Colorado

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (WECT) - The UNCW Men’s Basketball team has advanced into the final of the Roman College Basketball Invitational Tournament, beating 12th-seeded Northern Colorado 80-64 in Tuesday night’s first semifinal in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Seahawks, now 26-9 on the season, will face the winner of the other semi between second-seed Middle Tennessee State and sixth-seed Abilene Christian in Wednesday night’s championship game.

Unlike Monday’s quarterfinal matchup against Drake, when UNCW trailed for most of the contest before winning on a Jaylen Sims basket with :04 to play, the Seahawks started quickly in this matchup, taking a 36-23 lead into halftime. The Bears did cut the Seahawks lead to six in the second-half. But Coach Takayo Siddle’s team responded by scoring seven of the next nine points to widen the lead and go on to the victory.

“I thought our guys came out with the right approach,” said Siddle. “The mentality was there. We came out and played a complete half in the first half. Offensively, we were able to get going because of our defense. We were able to get stops, run in transition and the ball moved well. In the second half, we got to a good start and then had some lulls and got loose. We picked it back up and finished the game strong. I thought everyone contributed to the win.”

Sims led five Seahawks in double figures with 17 points. Jamahri Harvey added 15 and Shykiem Phillips scored 13. Matt Johnson led Northern Colorado, which finishes the year 22-16, with 16 points.

