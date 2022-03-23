Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Record $3M jackpot cashes at MGM National Harbor in Maryland

A lucky gambler won more than $3 million while playing Pai Gow poker at a casino in Maryland.
A lucky gambler won more than $3 million while playing Pai Gow poker at a casino in Maryland.(MGM National Harbor)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXON HILL, Md. (Gray News) - A poker player is now a millionaire thanks to collecting the biggest jackpot in the history of the MGM National Harbor resort-casino.

Representatives with the property said a card player, John C., was able to get a seven-card straight flush while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker on Mar. 19, which resulted in a $3,040,756.80 jackpot.

The jackpot was piling up since the resort opened in 2016, according to MGM representatives, and it just crossed over the $3 million mark earlier this month.

No immediate word was given on what the lucky man was going to do with his jackpot winnings.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are on the scene after a body was found near the Port City Marina Tuesday, according...
UPDATE: WPD identifies body found near marina
North Carolina Education Lottery
Wilmington man wins $537,757 in lottery
A flag on the outside of a St. James Plantation Resident has resulted in the threat of fines...
St. James Plantation homeowner cries foul after neighborhood cites him for ‘Black Lives Matter’ flag
Whiteville Fire Department responded to the call Monday afternoon
TRAGIC UPDATE: One person dies from injuries caused by fire at Hazmat Remediation facility
The Independence Mall
Dave’s Hot Chicken opens location near Independence Mall on Friday

Latest News

The justices sent the case back to the Wisconsin Supreme Court saying its members are 'free to...
Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps
Chances are you’ve seen someone pass a stopped school bus, and it’s a bigger problem than you...
School district implements new policy to protect students getting on, off buses
The site where an 800-room luxury hotel will be built alongside the Broward County Convention...
Pandemic relief money spent on hotel, ballpark, ski slopes
The Villages at Battleship Point
Villages at Battleship Point proposal to go before Leland Town Council in April