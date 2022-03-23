Senior Connect
Psychologist talks about adjusting back to a sense of normalcy as pandemic slows down

More routine appointments with a therapist or any specialist can help navigate life back to a sense of normalcy.
By Mara McJilton
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time in a while it may feel like the pandemic is well and truly behind us. While the virus is still around, large gatherings are normal again, but that doesn’t come without some hesitation.

Over the past two years people have adjusted their schedules and daily lives to fit guidance and follow recommendations throughout the pandemic but for many people, getting back to normal is bringing on even more anxiety.

Dr. Kathleen Young from Novant Health says to talk to your friends and family about how they are adjusting — and use them as your support system going forward.

If you’ve kept away from large gatherings throughout the pandemic, it’s best to change your routine a little at a time instead of all at once.

“An assumption that I see a lot of [is] that self care and wellness just kind of find their way into your life, they just fit in. The reality is — to be able to really live your best life, you have to prioritize your self care, and mental health is a huge part of that,” Young said.

Young says many of her patients have been doing much better mentally since socializing more but for some, that’s not the case.

“So we have to start thinking about — we’re in this place where we can make decisions, where we can start engaging in activities and interacting with people and, you know, when we do that, there is going to be more risk involved; but then on the other hand, what is the reward that comes from that? And hopefully that means having a more enriching life,” Young said.

And if you’re struggling with that, Young also encourages more routine appointments with a therapist or any specialist to help navigate life back to a sense of normalcy.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

