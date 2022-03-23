Senior Connect
Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River, imposes height restriction

Leland Town Council will have the final decision on the proposed annexation and development at its next meeting
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction.

Board members voted 4-3 to approve the text amendment to establish a new zoning district for the proposed development with a maximum height of 240 feet.

“That was a very thoughtful process I thought so up there,” said Jim Lea with KFJ Development Group. “I’m very thrilled and happy they’ve done what they’ve done. At least we’re getting a hearing, at least we’re being heard.”

Developers want to build the proposed Villages at Battleship Point, but ran into stumbling blocks from the New Hanover County Commissioners in January.

Following objections and requests for more time to consider the project from New Hanover County, developers took the proposal across the river to Leland.

Leland Planning Board met in February but tabled the project for further discussion. Most of the discussion at Tuesday’s meeting was about the height of the proposed development. The developers proposed 300 feet. Some board members wanted to wait for next steps by New Hanover County Commissioners.

UPDATE: Leland Planning Board postpones discussion about annexing land for ambitious development proposal

Also, the development group requested annexation of the west bank property into the Town of Leland. The planning board approved the application in a 4-3 vote.

“We think it’s worthy of consideration and it could benefit the Town of Leland,” said Planning Board Chair Bob Penwell. “And that’s still under consideration.”

Leland Town Council will have the final decision on the proposed annexation and development at its next meeting.

