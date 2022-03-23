Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilma W. Daniels Gallery to hold CFCC student art show

Cape Fear Community College Union Station, however the exhibition will be held at the Wilma W....
Cape Fear Community College Union Station, however the exhibition will be held at the Wilma W. Daniels Gallery(CFCC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The annual CFCC juried student art show will open at the Wilma W. Daniels Gallery from April 8 to May 6.

The Wilma W. Daniels Gallery, the Wilson Center and the CFCC Fine Arts Department are working together to hold the exhibition. Chair of Art and Art History at University of North Carolina Wilmington Aaron Wilcox will jury the exhibition featuring CFCC student art in several categories.

Visitors can visit the exhibition at CFCC’s Wilma W. Daniels Gallery Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. for the duration of the show.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are on the scene after a body was found near the Port City Marina Tuesday, according...
WPD responds after body found near marina
North Carolina Education Lottery
Wilmington man wins $537,757 in lottery
Whiteville Fire Department responded to the call Monday afternoon
TRAGIC UPDATE: One person dies from injuries caused by fire at Hazmat Remediation facility
The Independence Mall
Dave’s Hot Chicken opens location near Independence Mall on Friday
A flag on the outside of a St. James Plantation Resident has resulted in the threat of fines...
St. James Plantation homeowner cries foul after neighborhood cites him for ‘Black Lives Matter’ flag

Latest News

UNCW has advanced into the final of the Roman College Basketball Invitational Tournament,...
Seahawks keep season alive, move into RCBI Final with win over Northern Colorado
Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River
Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River
Once a storage space has been secured, new collection dates will be announced.
Collection drive for furniture, household items postponed, storage space needed
The Villages at Battleship Point proposed development
Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River, imposes height restriction