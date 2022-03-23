Wilma W. Daniels Gallery to hold CFCC student art show

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The annual CFCC juried student art show will open at the Wilma W. Daniels Gallery from April 8 to May 6.

The Wilma W. Daniels Gallery, the Wilson Center and the CFCC Fine Arts Department are working together to hold the exhibition. Chair of Art and Art History at University of North Carolina Wilmington Aaron Wilcox will jury the exhibition featuring CFCC student art in several categories.

Visitors can visit the exhibition at CFCC’s Wilma W. Daniels Gallery Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. for the duration of the show.

