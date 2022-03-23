Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Former IRS employee pleads guilty to tax evasion, DOJ says

A former IRS employee has pleaded guilty to tax evasion, according to the Department of Justice.
A former IRS employee has pleaded guilty to tax evasion, according to the Department of Justice.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A former IRS employee pleaded guilty Wednesday to tax evasion.

According to the Department of Justice, 57-year-old Wayne M. Garvin was charged for filing false tax returns and providing fabricated records to the IRS to prevent the agency from conducting audits on those returns.

Garvin was a longtime employee of the IRS and most recently worked as a Supervisory Associate Advocate with the IRS’s Taxpayer Advocate Service in Philadelphia, according to court documents.

From 2012 through 2016, Garvin prepared and filed with the IRS individual income tax returns. He claimed false deductions and expenses associated with rental properties he owned, while faking real estate taxes on his personal residence and making up charitable contributions.

According to the documents, Garvin deducted nearly $16,000 in false expenses related to his employment with the U.S. Army Reserves. Garvin was formerly a member of the Army Reserves, but he did not perform any duty in 2013 and was not entitled to deduct any expenses related to that employment.

Garvin admitted to causing a loss to the IRS of more than $74,000, according to the DOJ.

After the IRS began an audit of Garvin’s 2013 and 2014 tax returns, he attempted to obstruct the audit by submitting fake documents to the IRS.

Garvin’s sentencing will be held on July 6. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, and also faces a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are on the scene after a body was found near the Port City Marina Tuesday, according...
UPDATE: WPD identifies body found near marina
North Carolina Education Lottery
Wilmington man wins $537,757 in lottery
A flag on the outside of a St. James Plantation Resident has resulted in the threat of fines...
St. James Plantation homeowner cries foul after neighborhood cites him for ‘Black Lives Matter’ flag
Whiteville Fire Department responded to the call Monday afternoon
TRAGIC UPDATE: One person dies from injuries caused by fire at Hazmat Remediation facility
The Villages at Battleship Point proposed development
Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River, imposes height restriction

Latest News

Doctors say strokes in young people are increasing, with adults as young as in their 20s being...
Stroke risk factors increasing among young people, doctors warn
The UNCW Seahawks went into double-overtime and hit several key free throws down the stretch to...
UNCW wins RCBI Championship in double-overtime thriller 96-90 over MTSU
Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
Police: 3 shot, including 1 child, at Arizona outlet mall
Gas prices are on the rise across the nation and school systems are having to address the...
Rise in gas prices increases school transportation spending
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her confirmation hearings...
Jackson seems headed for confirmation despite GOP darts