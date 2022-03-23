Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: stormy midweek, chilly weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Mar. 23, 2022...
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast is unsettled as a front slices into the Cape Fear Region. Shower and gusty storm chances will grow to 30% Wednesday afternoon and 70% Wednesday night and Thursday. Odds favor welcome rainfall of a few tenths of an inch and locally much more. The risk for severe weather is not high enough to prompt a First Alert Action Day but, as it is not zero, these will be good times to stay alert with your WECT Weather App.

Boisterous and balmy southerly winds will boost temperatures to at least the 70s Wednesday and suspend them no lower than the 60s Wednesday night. Your First Alert Forecast gives respect to cooler breezes for the weekend, though, with daytime highs mainly in the 60s and nighttime lows buried in the 40s. Though a few frosty 30s could mix in by Saturday and Sunday night, a harmful spring freeze appears highly unlikely at this time.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

