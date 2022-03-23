Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

FBI releases 2021 Internet Crime Report

Most money was lost by victims of business email compromise scams, investment fraud, and...
Most money was lost by victims of business email compromise scams, investment fraud, and romance and confidence schemes.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WECT) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation reported 847,376 complaints of suspected internet crime in 2021, a 7% increase from 2020 that resulted in losses exceeding $6.9 billion.

The FBI released the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) 2021 Internet Crime Report and accompanying 2021 State Reports Tuesday.

Of the more than 30 crime types reported, the top three cyber crimes were phishing scams, non-payment/non-delivery scams, and personal data breach, closely followed by identity theft and extortion.

Most money was lost by victims of business email compromise scams, investment fraud, and romance and confidence schemes. In the past five years, money lost by victims has grown almost five-fold from $1.4 billion to $6.9 billion.

The FBI reminds the public to report suspected criminal internet activity to the IC3 immediately at ic3.gov.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are on the scene after a body was found near the Port City Marina Tuesday, according...
UPDATE: WPD identifies body found near marina
North Carolina Education Lottery
Wilmington man wins $537,757 in lottery
A flag on the outside of a St. James Plantation Resident has resulted in the threat of fines...
St. James Plantation homeowner cries foul after neighborhood cites him for ‘Black Lives Matter’ flag
Whiteville Fire Department responded to the call Monday afternoon
TRAGIC UPDATE: One person dies from injuries caused by fire at Hazmat Remediation facility
The Independence Mall
Dave’s Hot Chicken opens location near Independence Mall on Friday

Latest News

Chances are you’ve seen someone pass a stopped school bus, and it’s a bigger problem than you...
School district implements new policy to protect students getting on, off buses
The site where an 800-room luxury hotel will be built alongside the Broward County Convention...
Pandemic relief money spent on hotel, ballpark, ski slopes
The Villages at Battleship Point
Villages at Battleship Point proposal to go before Leland Town Council in April
A lucky gambler won more than $3 million while playing Pai Gow poker at a casino in Maryland.
Record $3M jackpot cashes at MGM National Harbor in Maryland