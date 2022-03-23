District Attorney: No officer will be charged in Pender Co. fatal shooting

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Two Pender County deputies who fired their weapons during a fatal shooting last December will not be charged in the incident, District Attorney Ben David announced Wednesday.

Kevin Glenn Swinson, 45, was fatally shot in the Canetuck community on Dec. 14, 2021. Pender County deputies Grant Simme and John Dragocastano fired their weapons during the shooting.

During a news conference Wednesday, officials said that Dragocastano was attempting to serve warrants when Swinson refused the deputy’s repeated orders to leave a trailer on the property.

“After several of Dragocastano’s commands and hearing that the deputy had warrants to serve him, Swinson yelled to the deputy from inside the trailer several expletives, including Swinson advising he would not leave the residence and ‘I’m not going to jail today,’ and ‘I’ve got a gun in here.’” according to a news release.

After a nearly 15-minute standoff, officials say that Swinson exited the rear of the trailer while armed with a rifle. As deputies pursued him, he turned around and raised his rifle.

Deputies then fired, striking Swinson five times.

“After reviewing all the facts, and the law, I’ve determined that no officer will be criminally charged in this matter,” David said.

Dragocastano was attempting to serve Swinson warrants for criminal traffic violations, a restraining order initiated by Swinson’s father, and a show cause order stemming from an alleged failure to pay child support at the time of the incident.

